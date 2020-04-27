Three COVID-19 Patients Go Into Hiding In Kano

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 27, 2020

Three patients, who tested positive for Coronavirus in Kano State, are on the run, according to Tijjani Hussaini, state Coordinator of Technical Response Team on COVID-19.

Hussaini said the committee was working with security agencies to trace the patients and move them to the designated isolation centre.

He said, “Out of 77 confirmed cases tested positive in Kano, we are yet to trace three persons because they have changed their places of residence and switched off their phones.  Google

“But we have sought the assistance of security personnel to trace them and take appropriate action.” Hussaini added that the team in collaboration with traditional ward heads are working round the clock to trace the patients.

He confirmed that so far there were 73 persons receiving treatment at the state’s isolation centres.

