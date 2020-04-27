UPDATE: President Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT By One Week, Curfew To Begin After Then

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Federal Capital Territory until May 4.

He said a dusk to dawn curfew will take effect after that day as a way of further curtailing the spread of Coronavirus.

He made the announcement during a nationwide broadcast on Monday.

He said, “In line with the recommendations of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the various Federal Government committees that have reviewed socio-economic matters and the Nigeria Governors Forum, I have approved a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States effective from Monday, 4th May, 2020.

"However, this will be followed strictly with aggressive reinforcement of testing and contact tracing measures while allowing the restoration of some economic and business activities in certain sectors.

“Furthermore, new nationwide measures are to be introduced as follows.

“There will be an overnight curfew from 8pm to 6am. This means all movements will be prohibited during this period except for essential services.

“There will be a ban on non-essential inter-state passenger travel until further notice.

“Partial and controlled interstate movement of goods and services will be allowed for the movement of goods and services from producers to consumers.

“We will strictly ensure the mandatory use of face masks or coverings in public in addition to maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene.

“Furthermore, the restrictions on social and religious gatherings shall remain in place. State Governments, corporate organisations and philanthropists are encouraged to support the production of cloth masks for citizens.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the lockdown in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun States shall remain in place until these new ones come into effect on Monday, 4th May 2020.”