Abuja Film Village Staff Cry Out Over Unpaid Salaries

Staff of Abuja Film Village International have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene and prevail on Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Muhammed Musa Bello, to pay their 28 months salaries.

The employees in a letter dated April 27, 2020 addressed to the President and obtained by SaharaReporters, stated that the minister had refused to pay their salaries despite the budgetary provisions and statutory allocation from the National Assembly.

The letter reads partly, “For 28 months now, the Minister of FCT has refused to pay our salaries despite the budgetary provisions and statutory allocation from the National Assembly being covered in 2018 budget till date.”

The workers stated that the last time they got their salaries was in December 2017, adding that the organisation had existed since 2007.

They said, “The committees have recommended to the minister to pay our salaries but he has refused to pay us. He has refused to say anything and refused to shut down the office."

A staff, who spoke with SaharaReporters, narrated how Managing Director of AFVI, Mr Segun Oyekunle, died in active service after suffering from high blood pressure and stroke arising from non-payment of salaries.

Abuja Film Village is a Public Private Partnership initiative of the FCT Administration with the view to making Abuja and Nigeria the centre of film and entertainment excellence.