Bauchi State on Tuesday recorded 11 new cases of Coronavirus.

This brings the total confirmed cases in the state to 25.

The new development was announced by the state’s Ministry of Health on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, of the 25 confirmed cases in the state, six have recovered and have been discharged, leaving 19 active cases.

With the increased number of confirmed positive cases, the Bauchi State Government has called on citizens to be vigilant.