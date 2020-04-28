BREAKING: Medical Doctor Becomes Adamawa's Second Coronavirus Patient

The governor however, explained that the second COVID-19 case had no link to the index case recorded last Wednesday.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 28, 2020

A medical doctor has tested positive for Coronavirus, becoming the second recorded case in Adamawa State.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri confirmed the new case on Tuesday in Yola, the state capital, saying the medical doctor works at a government hospital in Mubi.

He said, "I have received yet again, another devastating update that out of the eight samples we have pending at the NCDC Referral Lab in Abuja, one turned out positive, six are negative and one is still pending. 

"With this, I regret to announce that we now have two COVID-19 confirmed cases in Adamawa State.

"What is striking about this case is the fact that it is not linked to the index case. 

"Last week, we sent eight samples to Abuja, five were direct contacts of the index case as traced; while three were new suspicious cases were showing symptoms.

"Having additional case in the state is truly worrisome, more disturbing is the fact that the victim is a medical doctor in one of our hospitals in Mubi, who must have had contacts with many people in the course of discharging his duties lawfully. 

"This indeed places on our shoulder a Herculean task of contact tracing which is not only tedious but strenuous.

"While the contact tracing is no doubt daunting, more scaring is the fact that we may be sliding into the most dangerous phase of the pandemic, which is community transmission of the virus."

The governor has accordingly announced the mandatory use of face masks in the state.

Saharareporters, New York

