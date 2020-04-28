BREAKING: Nigeria Records 195 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 1532

"195 new cases of ‪#COVID19‬ reported; 80 Lagos, 38 Kano, 15 Ogun, 15 Bauchi, 11 Borno, 10 Gombe, 9 Sokoto, 5 Edo, 5 Jigawa, 2 Zamfara, 1 Rivers,1 Enugu, 1 Delta, 1 FCT and 1 in Nasarawa."

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 28, 2020

Nigeria has recorded 195 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1532.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a tweet on Tuesday.

Medical Gear Google

It said, "195 new cases of ‪#COVID19‬ reported; 80 Lagos, 38 Kano, 15 Ogun, 15 Bauchi, 11 Borno, 10 Gombe, 9 Sokoto, 5 Edo, 5 Jigawa, 2 Zamfara, 1 Rivers,1 Enugu, 1 Delta, 1 FCT and 1 in Nasarawa. 

“As at 11:50pm 28th April- 1532 confirmed cases of ‪#COVID19‬ reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 255, Deaths: 44.”

SaharaReporters, New York

