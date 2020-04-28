BREAKING: United States President, Trump, Promises Nigeria Ventilators After Telephone Conversation With Buhari

Minister of information, Lai Mohammed, on Tuesday said President Donald Trump of United State has promised to send ventilators to Nigeria to help combat Coronavirus in the country.

According to Mohammed, President Trump made the promise during a telephone conversation with President Buhari earlier on Tuesday.

He said, "President Muhammadu Buhari today had a phone conversation with President Donald Trump at the request of the American President.

"The conversation centred on Nigeria's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. President Buhari used the opportunity to brief the American President on the steps that Nigeria was taking to contain the spread of the disease.

"On his part, President Trump assured that the United States stands in solidarity with Nigeria in this difficult time and promised to send ventilators to support the country in its fight against the pandemic.”

This is coming days after some hospitals in the US said they couldn’t find anywhere to buy the medical device, which helps patients breathe and stay alive with trying to recover from the virus.