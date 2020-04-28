BREAKING: United States President, Trump, Promises Nigeria Ventilators After Telephone Conversation With Buhari

According to Mohammed, President Trump made the promise during a telephone conversation with President Buhari earlier on Tuesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 28, 2020

Minister of information, Lai Mohammed, on Tuesday said President Donald Trump of United State has promised to send ventilators to Nigeria to help combat Coronavirus in the country.

According to Mohammed, President Trump made the promise during a telephone conversation with President Buhari earlier on Tuesday.

He said, "President Muhammadu Buhari today had a phone conversation with President Donald Trump at the request of the American President. 

"The conversation centred on Nigeria's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. President Buhari used the opportunity to brief the American President on the steps that Nigeria was taking to contain the spread of the disease.

"On his part, President Trump assured that the United States stands in solidarity with Nigeria in this difficult time and promised to send ventilators to support the country in its fight against the pandemic.”

This is coming days after some hospitals in the US said they couldn’t find anywhere to buy the medical device, which helps patients breathe and stay alive with trying to recover from the virus.

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Kano’s High Coronavirus Cases Not Surprising, Says NCDC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Senate Approves Buhari’s Fresh N850bn Loan Request
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
(Full Speech) Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT Until May 4, Curfew To Begin After Then
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT Until May 4, Curfew To Begin After Then
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Food COVID-19: Council Chairman Escapes Death As FCT Residents Attack Palliative Committee
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Appoints Members Of Federal Character Commission
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
(Full Speech) Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT Until May 4, Curfew To Begin After Then
PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: President Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT By One Week, Curfew To Begin After Then
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Kano’s High Coronavirus Cases Not Surprising, Says NCDC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: Former Jigawa Speaker, Adamu Is Dead
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lifeless Body Of Man On Busy Kano Road Sparks Fear Among Residents
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News “How Will Curfew Work In Lagos Traffic?”, Nigerians Ask President Buhari After Speech
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Coping With Coronanomics By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Senate Approves Buhari’s Fresh N850bn Loan Request
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
(Full Speech) Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT Until May 4, Curfew To Begin After Then
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT Until May 4, Curfew To Begin After Then
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Food COVID-19: Council Chairman Escapes Death As FCT Residents Attack Palliative Committee
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Appoints Members Of Federal Character Commission
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Apostle Suleman: Heal COVID-19/HIV Patient And Get A Thousand Dollars By Leo Igwe
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
(Full Speech) Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT Until May 4, Curfew To Begin After Then
PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: President Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT By One Week, Curfew To Begin After Then
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Son Of Nigeria’s Ex-Vice President, Mohammed Abubakar, Recovers From Coronavirus
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad