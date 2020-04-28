Chad Abolishes Death Penalty

Chad has abolished the death penalty as part of a new anti-terrorism law announced by parliament.

The new law replaces legislation that was introduced on July 30, 2015, which made acts of terrorism punishable by death.

The death penalty was reinstated for terror crimes – after the government said in 2014 it would be abolished because of attacks by Boko Haram in the capital, N’Djamena, which left 67 dead including 10 suicide bombers and 182 injured.

In 2018, after four prisoners were sentenced to death in Chad, the European Union called on the government to join the majority of African Union states that had abolished the death penalty.