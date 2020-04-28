Chad Abolishes Death Penalty

The new law replaces legislation that was introduced on July 30, 2015, which made acts of terrorism punishable by death.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 28, 2020

Chad has abolished the death penalty as part of a new anti-terrorism law announced by parliament.

The new law replaces legislation that was introduced on July 30, 2015, which made acts of terrorism punishable by death. 

The death penalty was reinstated for terror crimes – after the government said in 2014 it would be abolished because of attacks by Boko Haram in the capital, N’Djamena, which left 67 dead including 10 suicide bombers and 182 injured.

In 2018, after four prisoners were sentenced to death in Chad, the European Union called on the government to join the majority of African Union states that had abolished the death penalty.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Twin Suicide Bombing In Chad Leaves Five Dead And Fourteen Wounded
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Chad Triple Suicide Bombing Leaves At Least 30 Dead, 80 Injured On Lake Chad Island
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Chad Former Chadian President Hissene Habre Sentenced To Life In Prison
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Chad Chad, North Korea, Others To Face Travel Restrictions In Trump’s New Proclamation
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Kills Five, Including Soldier
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Chad CAN Applauds Nigerian Government For Kicking Against Homosexuality
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Abba Kyari: The Man They Loved To Hate By Mariam Mohammed Maktoub
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Appoints Members Of Federal Character Commission
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lifeless Body Of Man On Busy Kano Road Sparks Fear Among Residents
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kano’s High Coronavirus Cases Not Surprising, Says NCDC
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Lady Advertised For Sale By Lebanese Rescued
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Coping With Coronanomics By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Food COVID-19: Council Chairman Escapes Death As FCT Residents Attack Palliative Committee
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News “How Will Curfew Work In Lagos Traffic?”, Nigerians Ask President Buhari After Speech
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Port Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Lagos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Free Speech Activist Arrested In Kaduna For ‘Insulting Prophet Muhammad’ On Facebook
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Apostle Suleman: Heal COVID-19/HIV Patient And Get A Thousand Dollars By Leo Igwe
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: Former Jigawa Speaker, Adamu Is Dead
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad