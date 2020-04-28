Delta Discharges Two COVID-19 Patients

Announcing the discharge of the two COVID-19 patients during his statewide broadcast on Tuesday, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa stated that the two persons were discharged following a test carried out on them showing they were negative to the virus for the second time.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 28, 2020

The Delta State Government on Tuesday discharged two COVID-19 patients at the isolation centre at Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, the state capital, SaharaReporters learnt.

Announcing the discharge of the two COVID-19 patients during his statewide broadcast on Tuesday, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa stated that the two persons were discharged following a test carried out on them showing they were negative to the virus for the second time.

Governor Okowa while announcing a partial lockdown of the state with effect from Thursday, April 30, said wearing face masks was now compulsory in the state. 

He said, "All borders in and out of the state would remain closed for another two weeks, only essential supplies; food, beverages, medicals, pharmaceuticals, petroleum and agricultural products are exempted from this order.

"Civil servants on grade level 12 and above are to resume work immediately with effect from Thursday, April 30, 2020 and this order does not apply to junior staff on essential/emergency duties.

"While burials and weddings will be allowed, the social distancing rule (6ft apart) must be applied, and the number of guests/persons must not exceed 50.

“Our schools (public and private) remain closed until Sunday, 31st May 2020.

“Entertainment centres, including cinemas, bars and night clubs remain closed until Sunday, 31st May 2020."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Kano’s High Coronavirus Cases Not Surprising, Says NCDC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
(Full Speech) Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT Until May 4, Curfew To Begin After Then
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT Until May 4, Curfew To Begin After Then
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Food COVID-19: Council Chairman Escapes Death As FCT Residents Attack Palliative Committee
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
(Full Speech) Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT Until May 4, Curfew To Begin After Then
PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: President Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT By One Week, Curfew To Begin After Then
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics BREAKING: United States President, Trump, Promises Nigeria Ventilators After Telephone Conversation With Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Son Of Nigeria’s Ex-Vice President, Mohammed Abubakar, Recovers From Coronavirus
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Kano’s High Coronavirus Cases Not Surprising, Says NCDC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: Former Jigawa Speaker, Adamu Is Dead
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lifeless Body Of Man On Busy Kano Road Sparks Fear Among Residents
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News “How Will Curfew Work In Lagos Traffic?”, Nigerians Ask President Buhari After Speech
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Coping With Coronanomics By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Senate Approves Buhari’s Fresh N850bn Loan Request
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
(Full Speech) Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT Until May 4, Curfew To Begin After Then
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT Until May 4, Curfew To Begin After Then
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Food COVID-19: Council Chairman Escapes Death As FCT Residents Attack Palliative Committee
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Appoints Members Of Federal Character Commission
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Apostle Suleman: Heal COVID-19/HIV Patient And Get A Thousand Dollars By Leo Igwe
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
(Full Speech) Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT Until May 4, Curfew To Begin After Then
PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: President Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT By One Week, Curfew To Begin After Then
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics BREAKING: United States President, Trump, Promises Nigeria Ventilators After Telephone Conversation With Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad