Delta Discharges Two COVID-19 Patients

The Delta State Government on Tuesday discharged two COVID-19 patients at the isolation centre at Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, the state capital, SaharaReporters learnt.

Announcing the discharge of the two COVID-19 patients during his statewide broadcast on Tuesday, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa stated that the two persons were discharged following a test carried out on them showing they were negative to the virus for the second time.

Governor Okowa while announcing a partial lockdown of the state with effect from Thursday, April 30, said wearing face masks was now compulsory in the state.

He said, "All borders in and out of the state would remain closed for another two weeks, only essential supplies; food, beverages, medicals, pharmaceuticals, petroleum and agricultural products are exempted from this order.

"Civil servants on grade level 12 and above are to resume work immediately with effect from Thursday, April 30, 2020 and this order does not apply to junior staff on essential/emergency duties.

"While burials and weddings will be allowed, the social distancing rule (6ft apart) must be applied, and the number of guests/persons must not exceed 50.

“Our schools (public and private) remain closed until Sunday, 31st May 2020.

“Entertainment centres, including cinemas, bars and night clubs remain closed until Sunday, 31st May 2020."