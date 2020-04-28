Ekiti Governor, Fayemi, Cuts Salaries Of Political Appointees By 50 Per Cent

According to him, the funds saved from the measure would help the state deliver more developmental projects to the people.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 28, 2020

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has ordered the reduction of salaries of all political appointees in the state by 50 per cent.

In a statement, Commissioner for Information in Ekiti, Muyiwa Olumilua, said the move was necessitated by the harsh effects Coronavirus was leaving on the global economy.

He said, “The pay cut will affect the governor, the deputy governor and all political appointees down the line. 

“Salaries of civil servants will not be affected by this directive, and shall maintain status quo.

“This sacrifice is for the welfare of the Ekiti people, which should take pre-eminence over and above all other considerations.

“With promises made to the Ekiti people while seeking their mandate, coupled with the moral duty of improving their welfare, a time for making difficult decisions is at hand, and make them we must.”

Saharareporters, New York

