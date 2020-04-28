JUST IN: Nigerian Government Declares May 1 As Public Holiday

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 28, 2020

The Nigerian Government has declared Friday, May 1, 2020 as public holiday to mark this year’s International Workers’ Day.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration in a statement signed by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Georgina Ehuriah, on Tuesday.  Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola

Aregbesola praised workers for their support of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s efforts at stemming the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

He said that their commitment and patience will complement the efforts being made by government and other stakeholders to ensure the speedy control of the virus.

The minister expressed optimism that the economy of the country will rebound and be stronger after the COVID-19 experience especially taking cognisance of the various economic stabilisation efforts by government.

SaharaReporters, New York

