JUST IN: Port Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Lagos

The case is an employee of APM Terminals, Apapa.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 28, 2020

Lagos State has recorded a new case of COVID-19 at its seaport on Tuesday. 

The case is an employee of APM Terminals, Apapa.

A statement by the General Manager, External Relations, APMT, Daniel Odibe, said the worker last visited the port on April 16 but his COVID-19 status was confirmed on April 27.

The statement reads, “We were informed on April 27 that the test result came out positive.

“The case is currently being handled by NCDC while we continue with our precautionary and response plans in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Kano’s High Coronavirus Cases Not Surprising, Says NCDC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Food COVID-19: Council Chairman Escapes Death As FCT Residents Attack Palliative Committee
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 195 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 1532
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: United States President, Trump, Promises Nigeria Ventilators After Telephone Conversation With Buhari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH 70 Per Cent Of Medical Doctors In Kano Have Abandoned Duty Posts, Analyst Says
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: NAFDAC Warns Nigerians Against Low Quality Face Mask
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Abba Kyari: The Man They Loved To Hate By Mariam Mohammed Maktoub
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Appoints Members Of Federal Character Commission
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lifeless Body Of Man On Busy Kano Road Sparks Fear Among Residents
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kano’s High Coronavirus Cases Not Surprising, Says NCDC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Lady Advertised For Sale By Lebanese Rescued
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Coping With Coronanomics By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Food COVID-19: Council Chairman Escapes Death As FCT Residents Attack Palliative Committee
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News “How Will Curfew Work In Lagos Traffic?”, Nigerians Ask President Buhari After Speech
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Free Speech Activist Arrested In Kaduna For ‘Insulting Prophet Muhammad’ On Facebook
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Apostle Suleman: Heal COVID-19/HIV Patient And Get A Thousand Dollars By Leo Igwe
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: Former Jigawa Speaker, Adamu Is Dead
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 195 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 1532
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad