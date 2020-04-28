JUST IN: Port Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Lagos

Lagos State has recorded a new case of COVID-19 at its seaport on Tuesday.

The case is an employee of APM Terminals, Apapa.

A statement by the General Manager, External Relations, APMT, Daniel Odibe, said the worker last visited the port on April 16 but his COVID-19 status was confirmed on April 27.



The statement reads, “We were informed on April 27 that the test result came out positive.

“The case is currently being handled by NCDC while we continue with our precautionary and response plans in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.”

