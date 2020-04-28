Nasarawa State Records First Coronavirus Case

“We already evacuated the lady from Kokona to Lafia where we have better facilities to take care of her.“

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 28, 2020

Nasarawa State has recorded its first Coronavirus case.

The announcement was made by Governor Abdullahi Sule during a press briefing on Tuesday.

He said, “It is sad to announce that Nasarawa has recorded the first case from this lady that travelled from Kano to Kokona Local Government Area of the state. 

“We already evacuated the lady from Kokona to Lafia where we have better facilities to take care of her.

“We have also isolated the family where she came from so that we can conduct a proper test to ensure that her family members are not infected.”

