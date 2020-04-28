New Commissioners Of Police Posted To Imo, Plateau And Adamawa States

The postings, which was announced on Tuesday, is with immediate effect, according to Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 28, 2020

Nigeria's Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the posting of three new commissioners of police to Imo, Plateau and Adamawa states. 

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Inspector-General Of Police Redeploys Rivers Police Commissioner 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

In a terse statement, Mba said, “CP Olugbenga Adeyanju, Adamawa State, CP Isaac Olutayo Akinmoyede, Imo State, CP Audu Adamu Madaki, FHQ, Abuja, and CP Edward Chuka Egbuka, Plateau State.      

“IGP Adamu calls on residents of the affected states to cooperate with the new commissioners in order to maintain law and order.”

Inspector-General of Police (IG-P), Mohammed Adamu
 

SaharaReporters, New York

