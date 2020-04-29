Court To Hear Case Against Top Government Officials Who Violated Safety Precautions At Abba Kyari's Burial

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 29, 2020

The criminal complaint against government officials, who violated safety precautions at the burial of the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, has been assigned to a magistrate for hearing.

Magistrate Zubairu Mohammad of Court 1, Magistrate Court, Wuse 2 FCT, Abuja, is to hear and determine the complaint.

Human rights lawyer and activist, Mr Tope Akinyode, who instituted the criminal proceeding, argued that a fiat of the Attorney-General was not needed to institute the case. 

The lawyer said since government had refused to prosecute its own people, he had decided to take up the matter.

The criminal complaint is against Garba Shehu, Boss Mustapha, Ahmed Bashir and nine others.

The court is yet to give a date for the hearing of the matter.

