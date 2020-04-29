COVID-19: Borno Records Three COVID-19 Deaths

Borno State has recorded three more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities in the state to six.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Salihu Kwayabura, disclosed this during the daily media briefing.

Kwayabura said the three deaths were all independent of each other and had no link with the index case in the state.

This, according to him, was an indication that community spread had begun, which necessitates the need for a review of strategy by the team.

Consequently, the surveillance team has commenced the tracing of 230 people of interest believed to be contacts of the deceased.

The commissioner called on residents in the state to practise personal hygiene such as regular washing of hands with soap under running water, social and physical distancing and wearing of masks to control the spread of the virus.