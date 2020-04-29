COVID-19: Fear Grips FCT Residents As Kano, Kaduna Returnees Flood Abuja

Findings by SaharaReporters showed that returnees from Kano and Kaduna states have migrated into the suburbs of the territory.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 29, 2020

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory are now living in fear as strange faces believed to be from neighbouring states including Kano and Kaduna have flooded the nation's capital.

Minister of State for FCT, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, had last week raised an alarm over the influx of destitute into the territory from neighbouring states despite the current lockdown in Abuja.

Findings by SaharaReporters showed that returnees from Kano and Kaduna states have migrated into the suburbs of the territory. 

There have been cases of hijack of food items and attack on members of palliative committee by thugs during the distribution of relief materials to residents in the city.

Security agents drafted to the entry points of the city centre to enforce interstate movement restrictions were not helping matter as many of them took advantage of the situation to feather their own nest.

A Kano returnee, who arrived few days ago, said that coming into Abuja had never be a challenge for him, adding that he knows how to appease the security agents on the road.

Truckloads of destitute and street urchins from Kaduna axis were said to have been emptied into the FCT and Niger State, which harbours all manners of people.  See Also PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: Abuja Residents Defy Mobile Courts, Move Around City Freely 0 Comments 7 Hours Ago

It was gathered that the fleeing destitute sensed that they may run into trouble at the military checkpoints in Deidei but decided to disembark at Tunga-Maje along Kaduna Road.

The porous nature of the FCT borders may expose many residents living in satellite towns to the community transmission of COVID-19 pandemic.

With the current situation in Kano where many people have died under strange and mysterious circumstance, the latest development leaves much to be desired.

