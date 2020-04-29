COVID-19: Nigeria Labour Congress Warns Governors, Employers Against Salary Reduction

In a statement issued by the President of the union, Ayuba Wabba, on Wednesday, the NLC said workers’ salaries were core elements of employment contracts and collective bargaining agreements.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 29, 2020

The Nigeria Labour Congress has warned state governors and employers against any reduction in the salaries of workers in the country due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the labour union had directed workers in the country to resist any form of salary deduction or stoppage by any employer as a result of Coronavirus.  File Photo

He urged the leadership of the union at all levels to be on guard to protect the income and livelihood of workers at these trying times.

He said, “We wish to state that any move to deduct the salaries of Nigerian workers anywhere is illegal.

“Salaries are core elements of employment contracts and most of the times products of collective bargaining processes. 

"It is therefore illogical and illegal to deduct a worker's salary for any reason whatsoever without the consent of the worker involved." 

He said celebration of this year's May Day would be quiet as result of the Coronavirus outbreak.

 

