Ebonyi Records Second COVID-19 Case

This comes three days after the state recorded its first case.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 29, 2020

Ebonyi State has recorded its second case of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Umezurike Daniel, made the announcement on Wednesday.

Daniel said the case was a 27-year-old man, who returned to Ebonyi from Asaba, Delta State, with his pregnant wife.

According to the commissioner, the patient tested positive twice while his wife tested negative twice.

He noted that the patient has been taken to the isolation centre and the index case was stable and in good condition.

