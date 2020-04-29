Former Borno Governor, Goni, Is Dead

A family source, who confirmed the death to SaharaReporters, said the former governor died on Wednesday evening from an undisclosed illness.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 29, 2020

The first civilian governor of Borno State, Alhaji Mohammed Goni, has died at the age of 78.

In 1979, Goni was elected as the first civilian governor of the former Borno State on the platform of the Great Nigeria Peoples Party and was in office from October 1979 to September 1983.

He was also part of the Progressives Coalition led by Chief Obafemi Awolowo. 

Goni founded the Borno Radio Television to counter the propaganda being pumped out by the Nigerian Television Authority at the time. 

Before the 1983 elections, he defected to the Unity Party of Nigeria, running unsuccessfully for reelection against the Nigerian People's Party candidate, Sheikh Jarma.
 

