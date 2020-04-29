I‘ll Quit If Jobs Assigned To Nigerians Are Hijacked By Politicians —Keyamo

“I will leave this job, if they want to insist that it will happen."

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 29, 2020

Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has threatened to resign his appointment if the 774,000 jobs approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for the 'masses' was hijack by politicians.

Keyamo disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja while answering questions from journalists during the inauguration of the Inter-ministerial Committee on Extended Special Public Works across the 774 local governments of the federation. 

When asked if politicians won’t hijack the process, the minister said, "This is not for PDP or APC, who will want slot from my local government because I am a politician. I assure you it will not happen. 

“I will leave this job, if they want to insist that it will happen. 

"Mr President is targeting ordinary Nigerians who are neither PDP or APC or just anything. They just want to get jobs, they just want to feed their family.

"This is not a time for us to empower our followers as politicians. We are going to dig deep, it is one of the recommendation.”

Keyamo maintained that the programme would be benefited by those targeted.

The pilot scheme was approved to be implemented in five local government areas in eight states of Adamawa, Borno, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Jigawa, Katsina and Kwara.
 

