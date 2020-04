Hajiya Fatima Badami, mother of Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has died.

The 68-year-old woman died in the early hours of Wednesday at the Federal Medical Centre Yola, the state capital, while undergoing treatment for a protracted illness.

A statement by the state’s Director-General, Media and Communications, Solomon Kumangar, said, "Her death at this critical moment creates a huge vacuum not only for the immediate family but the entire state."