Nigerians Mourn Death Of Covenant Varsity Graduate Whose Surgery Abroad Was Delayed Due To Lockdown

She was supposed to undergo a heart surgery abroad but owing to the lockdown occasioned by the outbreak of Coronavirus she couldn't travel for the surgery.

An entrepreneur and graduate of Political Science from Covenant University, Judith Omonua, popularly known as Ghunu, has died after battling a heart condition for years.

Omonua was 24 years old at the time of her death.

The young lady died on Monday after battling the ailment for three years.  Judith Omonua

Omonua was the Chief Executive Officer of Ghunu Effects, an organic skincare brand. 

In a tribute to her by her sister, Obehi Omonua, the deceased was described as one, who risked her health to support others.

The tribute read, “She supported the launch of so many brands and was the technical adviser to many. She planned so many weddings for friends and family, travelled when necessary for all her friends’ weddings knowing fully well that it would take a toll on her health because on her return, it would land her in the hospital.”

Obehi said she had regularly been on oxygen mask since 2017 and was being treated at a private ward at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

She added, “Judith was one of Nigeria’s best makeup artists but had to give up that career when her health started declining in 2017. Several hospitals stays, countless injections, drips and oxygen mask marked Judith’s life from 2017 till 2020.

“On several occasions, she passed out but our prayers brought her back. LASUTH became used to her and always reserved a private ward for her but Judith was known to work from her sickbed.”

Mourning her death, Nigerians described her as a hardworking and loving lady, who died when she was just rising to fame.

Joke Oshodi said, “Why...someone who accomplished so much so young... already an independent business guru and very beautifully and wonderfully made? So many questions but we cannot question Almighty God, for only He holds all the answers. May her soul rest in peace with God. Amen.”

Tosin Ola wrote, “RIP. The most intelligent and hardworking girl filled with wisdom. Angels rejoice over your beautiful soul.”

Adebola Fayeun, who identified herself as Judith’s cousin, said she was a loving person and also attested to her kind nature.

She said, “Judith is my cousin (I can't even bear to address her in the past tense as I can't believe she's gone).

“She was loved, adored and admired. It gives me great comfort and joy to hear of her glorious achievements and to know that she was loved because she touched lives beyond measure.

“I'm so deeply hurt at her passing. I am still trying to make sense of it. Thank you all for your beautiful tribute to her.”

Eweka Patricia Iyos said, “This is so sad, oh my God. You left at the peak of your career, at a time you started making an impact and your name becoming a household name. Ghunu effect, may your soul find rest.”

On Twitter, @Bubble_minakie recounted how Judith sent her money for her birthday cake in 2019.

She said, “She sent me money for my birthday cake last year and she barely knew me, I was always stuck on her page, she was so lovely.

“You will never ever know she was going through something like this. May Ghunu rest in peace.”

@Betty_Ekems said, “I’m in disbelief, how she always stayed strong, happy and ever hardworking. I would never have imagined she was battling a heart condition. I’m in so much shock.”

@Igu_chioma tweeted, “I’ve found it really hard to accept this news since I saw the news yesterday. She was a bubbly person, so full of life. She’s resting now. The earth lost one of her angels.”

 

