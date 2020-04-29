Ondo Government Reinstates Sacked Nurses Who Protested Non-payment Of Salaries

The Ondo State Government has re-instated six nurses sacked recently at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital.

The nurses were sacked in February for embarking on a protest to demand payment of their accumulated salary arrears. Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

A source at the Ministry of Health in the state said the sacked workers were asked to resume back after a meeting between the ministry, nursing leaders in the state and management of the hospital.

“I can confirm to you that they have all been reinstated, there is one among them who proved stubborn, he failed to be remorseful nor apologize but he has been told to resume too,” the source said.

