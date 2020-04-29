REVEALED: Policeman Who Threatened To Kill Activist Arrested In Kaduna For ‘Insulting Prophet Muhammad’ On Facebook Uses Social Media Pages To Promote Hatred For Christians, Shiites

SaharaReporters investigations revealed that Adamu is a sergeant attached to the Bauchi State Police Command.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 29, 2020

The identity of the policeman, who threatened to kill Mubarak Bala, President of the Humanist Association of Nigeria, for ‘insulting Prophet Muhammed’ on Facebook, has been revealed.

Bala was arrested by the police in Kaduna for blasphemy and had been receiving death threats from extremists including the serving policeman identified as Abdulsamad Adamu.

SaharaReporters investigations revealed that Adamu is a sergeant attached to the Bauchi State Police Command.  Abdulsamad Adamu

Further investigations showed that Adamu is notorious for using a fake named – Datti Assalafiy – on Facebook to spread hatred and religious bigotry – where he encourages his over 160,000 followers to execute Christians and others, who don’t share in their extreme ideas.  Sergeant Abdulsamad Adamu takes selfie in uniform

He is also known for attacking people, who criticise the Nigerian Government and Muslims, who are not fanatics like him.

He has threatened to kill many people on different social media platforms for not sharing in his ideology. Adamu threatened to kill Bala in a Facebook post

SaharaReporters gathered that in May 2019, Adamu threatened to kill one Zainab Naseer Ahmad for her feminist views.  Zainab Naseer Ahmad

He called her lesbian and asked his followers to attack her wherever they came across her.

Also, one Muneera Abdulsalam, who runs a popular sex education scheme on YouTube in Hausa language, was in the past threatened to be killed by this same policeman. Adamu threatened kill Muneera in a Facebook post

SaharaReporters also discovered that Adamu is known for calling for the killing of Shiites members while also using his Facebook page to promote President Muhammadu Buhari, Ali Pantami, Minister of Communication, and a famous policeman – Abba Kyari. 

Bala, who is already being taken to Kano to be prosecuted by the police for his alleged act, could be executed if found guilty under Sharia law.  See Also Free Speech Activist Arrested In Kaduna For ‘Insulting Prophet Muhammad’ On Facebook Receives Death Threats From Imam, Police Officer 0 Comments 12 Hours Ago

Adamu is notorious for using a fake named – Datti Assalafiy – on Facebook to spread hatred and religious bigotry

See Also Free Speech Activist Arrested In Kaduna For ‘Insulting Prophet Muhammad’ On Facebook 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech Activist Arrested In Kaduna For ‘Insulting Prophet Muhammad’ On Facebook
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Release Wealthy Murder Suspect, Onyeagolu, At Midnight In Anambra While Awaiting Arraignment
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Free Speech DSS Rearrests Lawyer Hours After Being Granted Bail For Criticising Abia Governor
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights You Don’t Have Powers To Deport Nigerians, Group Tells State Governors
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police New Commissioners Of Police Posted To Imo, Plateau And Adamawa States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Activist Arrested In Kaduna For ‘Insulting Prophet Muhammad’ On Facebook Receives Death Threats From Imam, Police Officer
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Abba Kyari: The Man They Loved To Hate By Mariam Mohammed Maktoub
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerians Mourn Death Of Covenant Varsity Graduate Whose Surgery Abroad Was Delayed Due To Lockdown
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics "He Speaks From Both Sides Of His Mouth", Virology Professor Tackles Cross River Governor Over Production Of Coronavirus Vaccine
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Niger Delta Minister, Akpabio, Sends Staff On Mandatory Leave, Early Retirement Over Story Exposing N5bn COVID-19 Fraud In NDDC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Free Speech Activist Arrested In Kaduna For ‘Insulting Prophet Muhammad’ On Facebook
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Jobs I‘ll Quit If Jobs Assigned To Nigerians Are Hijacked By Politicians —Keyamo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Release Wealthy Murder Suspect, Onyeagolu, At Midnight In Anambra While Awaiting Arraignment
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Appoints Dead Ebonyi Ex-Lawmaker To Board Of Federal Character Commission
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Appoints Members Of Federal Character Commission
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Lockdown Could Lead To Seven Million Unintended Pregnancies –UN
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 195 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 1532
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Fear Grips FCT Residents As Kano, Kaduna Returnees Flood Abuja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad