REVEALED: Policeman Who Threatened To Kill Activist Arrested In Kaduna For ‘Insulting Prophet Muhammad’ On Facebook Uses Social Media Pages To Promote Hatred For Christians, Shiites

The identity of the policeman, who threatened to kill Mubarak Bala, President of the Humanist Association of Nigeria, for ‘insulting Prophet Muhammed’ on Facebook, has been revealed.

Bala was arrested by the police in Kaduna for blasphemy and had been receiving death threats from extremists including the serving policeman identified as Abdulsamad Adamu.

SaharaReporters investigations revealed that Adamu is a sergeant attached to the Bauchi State Police Command. Abdulsamad Adamu

Further investigations showed that Adamu is notorious for using a fake named – Datti Assalafiy – on Facebook to spread hatred and religious bigotry – where he encourages his over 160,000 followers to execute Christians and others, who don’t share in their extreme ideas. Sergeant Abdulsamad Adamu takes selfie in uniform

He is also known for attacking people, who criticise the Nigerian Government and Muslims, who are not fanatics like him.

He has threatened to kill many people on different social media platforms for not sharing in his ideology. Adamu threatened to kill Bala in a Facebook post

SaharaReporters gathered that in May 2019, Adamu threatened to kill one Zainab Naseer Ahmad for her feminist views. Zainab Naseer Ahmad

He called her lesbian and asked his followers to attack her wherever they came across her.

Also, one Muneera Abdulsalam, who runs a popular sex education scheme on YouTube in Hausa language, was in the past threatened to be killed by this same policeman. Adamu threatened kill Muneera in a Facebook post

SaharaReporters also discovered that Adamu is known for calling for the killing of Shiites members while also using his Facebook page to promote President Muhammadu Buhari, Ali Pantami, Minister of Communication, and a famous policeman – Abba Kyari.

Bala, who is already being taken to Kano to be prosecuted by the police for his alleged act, could be executed if found guilty under Sharia law.

