US COVID-19 Cases Hit One Million, Death Toll Exceeds 58,300

The pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 57,000 people in the US, which leads the world in the number of confirmed infections with 1,002,498 by the Baltimore-based school’s latest count.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 29, 2020

The number of confirmed Coronavirus infections in the United States topped one million on Tuesday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The number of daily deaths from Coronavirus rose again, as the country’s total fatalities surpassed those of Americans in the Vietnam War.

In a 24-hour period to 8:30pm (0030 GMT), there were 2,207 additional deaths, the Baltimore-based university said after the daily toll had fallen to around 1,300 on Sunday and Monday.

The total number of US deaths from new Coronavirus have reached 58,351, passing the 58,220 which the National Archives records as US losses from combat and other causes, including accidents in the years-long Southeast Asian war.

Saharareporters, New York

