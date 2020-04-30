Akwa Ibom State University Connive With Police To Arrest, Prosecute Staff For Demanding 16 Months Unpaid Salaries

The two employees are Eyo Eminue and Iquo Ebong Okon. They were arraigned on Wednesday before a magistrate court in Uyo, the state capital, after their arrest.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 30, 2020

Two staff of the Akwa Ibom State University have been arraigned and charged to court by the police on the orders of the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Eno James Ibanga, for demanding their 16 months unpaid salaries.

The two employees are Eyo Eminue and Iquo Ebong Okon.

They were arraigned on Wednesday before a magistrate court in Uyo, the state capital, after their arrest.  L-R: Iquo Ebong Okon, Eyo Eminue

The court granted them bail and adjourned the case until June 8, 2020 for further hearing into the matter.

SaharaReporters gathered that Eminue and Okon were accused of defaming the state governor, Udom Emmanuel, VC of the university, Prof Ibanga.

In 2017, Ibanga suspended a student, Miss Joy Nkanang, for labelling him as “that foolish VC” on Facebook.

Nkanang, a student of Performing Arts Department, had reacted angrily to the repeated insecurity challenges faced by students of the university.

A post on her Facebook wall had spiralled into heated conversation among students with one of them calling for a protest against the lackadaisical attitude of the AKSU management towards the insecurity experienced on campus.

SaharaReporters, New York

