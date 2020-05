Former drummer, composer and songwriter of Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Tony Allen, has passed away.

Allen died in Paris, France, on Thursday.

He was born in Lagos in 1940 and was regarded as one of the founders of Afrobeat.

Fela once stated that, "Without Tony Allen, there would be no Afrobeat."

Allen has also been described by Brian Eno as "perhaps the greatest drummer who ever lived".