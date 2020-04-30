BREAKING: Nigeria Records 204 New Coronavirus Cases

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 30, 2020

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced 204 new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

In a post on Twitter on Thursday night, the agency said, “204 new cases of #COVID19 reported.

“80 Kano, 45 Lagos, 12 Gombe, nine Bauchi, nine Sokoto, seven Borno, seven Edo, six Rivers, six Ogun, four FCT, four Akwa Ibom, four Bayelsa, three Kaduna, two Oyo, two Delta, two Nasarawa, one Ondo and one Kebbi.

“11:50pm 30th April, 1932 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. Discharged: 319, deaths: 58.”

SaharaReporters, New York

