BREAKING: Nigerian Government Orders Workers To Resume Work

The government in a circular signed by Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, Head of Service of the Federation, said the federal secretariat complexes have been decontaminated while efforts were ongoing to do same in other public offices.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 30, 2020

Amid COVID-19 concerns, the Nigerian Government has ordered civil servants from grade level 14 to resume work at their respective duty posts on Monday, May 4.

The circular reads, “Further to Mr President’s broadcast on a phased and gradual easing of the lockdown measures occasioned by COVID-19, officers on GL 14 and above and those in essential services are hereby directed to resume work with effect from Monday, 4th of May, 2020 in the first instance.“Offices dare to open three times a week - Monday, Wednesday and Friday - and close at 2:00pm on each day.” 

The circular further advised affected officers to limit the number of visitors they received and hand washing facilities should be located at every strategic location within their office premises.

They were also urged to make use of face masks with regular washing and sanitising of hands.

 

