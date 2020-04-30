COVID-19: Ondo NLC Demands Palliatives For Civil Servants

The union said no civil servant in the state had benefited from the palliatives being distributed by the government across the 18 local council areas in Ondo since the lockdown occasioned by the spread of Coronavirus.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 30, 2020

The Nigerian Labour Congress in Ondo State has asked Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to provide some palliatives to civil servants in the state.

It also said there was need for government to pay special allowance to health workers in the state fighting to ensure an end to the pandemic. 

The demand was contained in a joint statement by the state NLC Chairman, Comrade Sunday Adeleye-Oluwole, and Secretary, Mr Omokehinde Shadow, on Thursday to commemorate this year's Workers Day celebration.

The union said in line with the mandate of its national body, it would not accept any cut or deduction in salaries of workers in the state to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

It added that organised labour in the state must be consulted before government go ahead with any reduction in salaries of workers. 

