EXCLUSIVE: CMD Of Yaba Infectious Disease Hospital In Lagos Tests Positive For COVID-19

“I was told he had a meeting with someone who later showed symptoms of COVID-19, so his samples were immediately taken for test and his results returned positive last week,” a source told SaharaReporters.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 30, 2020

The Chief Medical Director of Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, Lagos, Dr Bowale Abimbola, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

SaharaReporters gathered that Abimbola is presently being treated in one of the wards in the hospital.

“Yes, he is positive, that’s why you haven’t seen him in public unlike before. It was even Dr Nifemi Bella Oloniniyi that received honourable members of Lagos State House of Assembly during their visit to our facility. Dr Bowale Abimbola together with Lagos Health Commissioner violated social distancing rule

"I was told he had a meeting with someone who later showed symptoms of COVID-19, so his samples were immediately taken for test and his results returned positive last week," a source told SaharaReporters.

Saharareporters, New York

