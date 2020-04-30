FCT Administration Demolishes Houses In Abuja Despite Lockdown

SaharaReporters gathered that the officials neither issued a quit nor demolition notice to residents of the area before embarking on the exercise.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 30, 2020

No fewer than 50 families were rendered homeless at Paipe community near Idu-Karmo, Abuja, as the Federal Capital Territory Administration demolished their houses despite the lockdown of the city still in effect.

The exercise, which took place on Tuesday, rendered many residents homeless while many lost their valuables in the process.

SaharaReporters gathered that the officials neither issued a quit nor demolition notice to residents of the area before embarking on the exercise.  A building, that belonged to Obiagba Amaka and her husband, was pulled down by the FCTA. The couple are now left confused as they got no quit nor demolition notice Obiagba Amaka Shallom

A victim of the demolition, Joy Moneke, who could not control her emotions, said she lost everything she had laboured for her entire life.

She said, “We sold some of our properties to make sure we completed that house only for this to happen.

“Where are we going to start from. We are left with nothing, our entire life is ruined. This is the only thing we have to hide our head”

Moneke, who was visibly devastated and overwhelmed as a result of the incident, wept profusely.

She called on well-meaning Nigerians to come to their aid in getting accommodation.

Our correspondent also spoke with one of the leaders of the community, Ibrahim Imam, who had his farmland and cashew plants destroyed in the demolition.

He said there was no notice from the FCT Administration before the exercise was carried out.

He said, “We were not given any prior notice, we just saw bulldozers and security agents including army pull down houses.

“I tried to even speak with the leader of the team to allow our people salvage their valuables before the exercise but they threatened to shoot me if I moved closer."

Efforts to get the reaction of the spokesperson for Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, Mrs Grace Zamani, was not successful as at the time of this report.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Nigeria’s Proposed Infectious Disease Act: Plagarised And Dangerous
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How First Class Borno Monarch, Shehu Of Bama, Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Two Lorries Transporting Passengers Concealed Among Livestock From Kano To Kaduna Busted By Security Officials
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Zamfara Warns Osun State Over Plans To Use Amotekun To Deport Northern Youth
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics "He Speaks From Both Sides Of His Mouth", Virology Professor Tackles Cross River Governor Over Production Of Coronavirus Vaccine
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH EXPLAINER: All You Need To Know About May 4 Easing Of Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun And FCT
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Nigeria’s Proposed Infectious Disease Act: Plagarised And Dangerous
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Dancer And Video Vixen, Kodak, Dies
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Former Borno Governor, Goni, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How First Class Borno Monarch, Shehu Of Bama, Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Two Lorries Transporting Passengers Concealed Among Livestock From Kano To Kaduna Busted By Security Officials
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Zamfara Warns Osun State Over Plans To Use Amotekun To Deport Northern Youth
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fela's Ex-drummer, Tony Allen, Dies In France
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics "He Speaks From Both Sides Of His Mouth", Virology Professor Tackles Cross River Governor Over Production Of Coronavirus Vaccine
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Killed As Building Collapses In Imo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH EXPLAINER: All You Need To Know About May 4 Easing Of Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun And FCT
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Nigeria Records 204 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Lockdown Could Lead To Seven Million Unintended Pregnancies –UN
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad