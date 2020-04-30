FCT Administration Demolishes Houses In Abuja Despite Lockdown

No fewer than 50 families were rendered homeless at Paipe community near Idu-Karmo, Abuja, as the Federal Capital Territory Administration demolished their houses despite the lockdown of the city still in effect.

The exercise, which took place on Tuesday, rendered many residents homeless while many lost their valuables in the process.

SaharaReporters gathered that the officials neither issued a quit nor demolition notice to residents of the area before embarking on the exercise. A building, that belonged to Obiagba Amaka and her husband, was pulled down by the FCTA. The couple are now left confused as they got no quit nor demolition notice

A victim of the demolition, Joy Moneke, who could not control her emotions, said she lost everything she had laboured for her entire life.

She said, “We sold some of our properties to make sure we completed that house only for this to happen.

“Where are we going to start from. We are left with nothing, our entire life is ruined. This is the only thing we have to hide our head”

Moneke, who was visibly devastated and overwhelmed as a result of the incident, wept profusely.

She called on well-meaning Nigerians to come to their aid in getting accommodation.

Our correspondent also spoke with one of the leaders of the community, Ibrahim Imam, who had his farmland and cashew plants destroyed in the demolition.

He said there was no notice from the FCT Administration before the exercise was carried out.

He said, “We were not given any prior notice, we just saw bulldozers and security agents including army pull down houses.

“I tried to even speak with the leader of the team to allow our people salvage their valuables before the exercise but they threatened to shoot me if I moved closer."

Efforts to get the reaction of the spokesperson for Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, Mrs Grace Zamani, was not successful as at the time of this report.