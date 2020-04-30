Former Borno Governor, Goni, Suspected To Have Died Of Coronavirus

Goni was said to have contracted the virus while the attending the burial of the father of former Borno governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, recently.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 30, 2020

A former governor of Borno State, Alhaji Mohammed Goni, who died on Wednesday at the age of 78, is reported to have succumbed to complications from Coronavirus, sources close to the family. 

Goni was said to have contracted the virus while the attending the burial of the father of former Borno governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, recently. 

The burial was attended by a large gathering of sympathisers – most of whom failed to wear face masks or adhered to any of the safety guidelines stipulated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to stem the spread of the virus while attending the event. 

In photos of the burial seen by SaharaReporters, Goni was shown sitting in front of Sheriff without wearing a face mask while several persons clutched around him.

A close family source, who confirmed Goni’s death to SaharaReporters, said that there was a high indication that the former governor died of complications from the virus.  See Also News Former Borno Governor, Goni, Is Dead 0 Comments 19 Hours Ago

“It is not something the family is happy about and that is why it was kept within. He fell ill immediately after returning from that burial. It is suspected that he contracted Coronavirus there because there was a large crowd and people didn’t observe social distancing there. 

“It is a painful loss for the family,” the source said. 

In 1979, Goni was elected as the first civilian governor of the former Borno State on the platform of the Great Nigeria Peoples Party and was in office from October 1979 to September 1983.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 196 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How First Class Borno Monarch, Shehu Of Bama, Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria’s Proposed Infectious Disease Act: Plagarised And Dangerous
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerians Mourn Death Of Covenant Varsity Graduate Whose Surgery Abroad Was Delayed Due To Lockdown
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics "He Speaks From Both Sides Of His Mouth", Virology Professor Tackles Cross River Governor Over Production Of Coronavirus Vaccine
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Verbal Autopsy Ongoing In Kano To Determine If Strange Deaths Are COVID-19-related —Presidency
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Former Borno Governor, Goni, Is Dead
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 196 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How First Class Borno Monarch, Shehu Of Bama, Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria’s Proposed Infectious Disease Act: Plagarised And Dangerous
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerians Mourn Death Of Covenant Varsity Graduate Whose Surgery Abroad Was Delayed Due To Lockdown
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Jobs I‘ll Quit If Jobs Assigned To Nigerians Are Hijacked By Politicians —Keyamo
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Dancer And Video Vixen, Kodak, Dies
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari: The Man They Loved To Hate By Mariam Mohammed Maktoub
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics "He Speaks From Both Sides Of His Mouth", Virology Professor Tackles Cross River Governor Over Production Of Coronavirus Vaccine
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Verbal Autopsy Ongoing In Kano To Determine If Strange Deaths Are COVID-19-related —Presidency
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Fear Grips FCT Residents As Kano, Kaduna Returnees Flood Abuja
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH EXPLAINER: All You Need To Know About May 4 Easing Of Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun And FCT
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad