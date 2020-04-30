Kano Governor, Ganduje, Asks Buhari To Relax Lockdown Over Ramadan

Buhari had on Monday during a nationwide broadcast ordered a total lockdown on Kano following the rise of COVID-19 cases and the strange deaths in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 30, 2020

The Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to ease the 14-day total lockdown imposed on the state.

Ganduje, while speaking on Thursday, while inaugurating a panel of experts to support the state task force technical committee, said it is important to relax the lockdown for a while in order to ease the hardship in the state, especially in the holy month of Ramadan. 

He said, “We would engage the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to seek permission to relax the total lockdown imposed on Kano.  See Also (Full Speech) Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT Until May 4, Curfew To Begin After Then PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: President Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT By One Week, Curfew To Begin After Then 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

“We are making this appeal on behalf of our people who are presently running out of food items. We would love the Federal government to relax the lockdown for a period of time to enable people stock their homes, especially now that majority of us are fasting. It will also ease the economic hardship in the state.”  See Also PUBLIC HEALTH Panic In Kano As Over 150 Persons Die ‘Mysteriously’ Under Three Days, Sparking Coronavirus Fears 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

SaharaReporters, New York

