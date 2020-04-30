Mortuary Operator, Attendant Arraigned In Ondo Court Over Missing Corpse

A mortuary operator and employee have been arraigned at a magistrate court sitting in Owo, Ondo State, over the missing corpse of a woman at the facility.

The two persons were identified as Oladejo Edubi and Samuel Oluwatodimu.

The body of late Mrs Rebecca Ogunoye was deposited at the

morgue of Adeyemi Hospital in Isuada community under Owo Local Council Area.

Both men were arraigned in court on three counts including conspiracy to commit misdemeanor.

Speaking in the Court, Owolabi Edu, the police prosecutor in the case, said the two men had been investigated and found wanting in the case.

He said their offence was punishable under Sections 517, 242 and 249 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol.1 Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

In their separate pleas, the two defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The defence counsel, Mr Osaze Uwadie, sought the bail of his clients in liberal terms.

While delivering the ruling, Magistrate Olubunmi Dosunmu granted the two men bail in the sum of N200,000 each and with one surety in like sum.

She later barred the hospital from taking in new corpses for embalment pending the determination of the substantive case.

She further ordered a comprehensive list of already deposited corpses to be forwarded to the registrar of the court.

The Jude later adjourned the case until June 10, 2020 for further hearing.