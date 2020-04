Popular Nigerian dancer and video vixen, Picture Kodak, is dead.

The model of referred to as LD or Love-Divine, was said to have been electrocuted while charging her phone at Clarence Peters’ home in Omole Estate, Lagos.

It was gathered that she was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital within the estate where she was later confirmed dead.

Peters is the 36-year-old son of ace musician, Sir Shina Peters, and star actress, Clarion Chukwura.