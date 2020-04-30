Nigerian Leaders Must Seek Home-grown Solutions To Fight COVID-19 –Ooni Of Ife

Nigerian leaders have been advised to look inwards for home-grown solutions to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, gave the charge on Thursday in Akure, Ondo State.

Oba Ogunwusi said Coronavirus had paralysed the economy of the country, adding that leaders had to be pragmatic in finding a solution.

He spoke while donating two Motorised Modular Fumigators to Ondo State Government to combat the spread of the virus.

He said, "I have to tell everyone that Coronavirus is real and we can't continue to rest on our oars but we have to look for the solution internally.

"In Nigeria, we must use what we have to get what we want. If increasing, it would be more dangerous.

"Many great countries in the world have gone through this.”

According to the Ooni, the two motorised disinfectants were initiative of the 'House of Oduduwa Machine Tools' and it would go a long way in stemming the tide of the pandemic.

Speaking, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said the people must adhere strictly to health rules in order to join the government to combat the pandemic.