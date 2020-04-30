One Million COVID-19 Cases In US, Proof Our Testing Rate Better Than Other Countries —Trump

Trump stated this on Wednesday via Twitter, noting that other countries had fewer cases because their testing capacities were minimal.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 30, 2020

President of the United States, Donald Trump, has said that the country has a high record of Coronavirus infections because it had an equally high testing rate.

Trump stated this on Wednesday via Twitter, noting that other countries had fewer cases because their testing capacities were minimal.

He said, “The only reason the US has reported one million cases of Coronavirus is that our testing is so much better than any other country in the world. Other countries are way behind us in testing and therefore show far fewer cases.

“Yet the media does nothing but complain. No matter how good a job is done, the same as with the ventilators, they will never say we are doing a great job, they will only viciously gripe.”

The World Health Organisation said the US has so far recorded about a million confirmed cases of COVID-19 with over 50,000 deaths.

Meanwhile, Trump called his counterpart in Nigeria recently promising to send ventilators to support the country in its fight against the pandemic.

Nigeria has tested a little above 10,000 suspected cases of the virus wherein over 1,500 turned positive.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said it was working on expanding testing capacity to more than 1,000 per day across its about 15 laboratories.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH United States Will Send At Least 200 Ventilators To Nigeria —Trump
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Dr. Wumi Akintide Special Tips For Hillary In Tonight’s Debate By Dr. Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Leaders Of The African Immigrant Community Meet With White House Officials
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Terrorism Orlando Terrorist That Killed 50 Pledged Allegiance To ISIS
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Nigerians Protest At Nigerian Consulate In New York City
ACTIVISM Nigerians Protest Nigeria Consulate In New York For Refusing To Issue Passports
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Business Buhari Addresses U.S.-Africa Business Forum
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How First Class Borno Monarch, Shehu Of Bama, Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria’s Proposed Infectious Disease Act: Plagarised And Dangerous
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Former Borno Governor, Goni, Is Dead
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Dancer And Video Vixen, Kodak, Dies
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 196 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics "He Speaks From Both Sides Of His Mouth", Virology Professor Tackles Cross River Governor Over Production Of Coronavirus Vaccine
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerians Mourn Death Of Covenant Varsity Graduate Whose Surgery Abroad Was Delayed Due To Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Jobs I‘ll Quit If Jobs Assigned To Nigerians Are Hijacked By Politicians —Keyamo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari: The Man They Loved To Hate By Mariam Mohammed Maktoub
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Two Lorries Transporting Passengers Concealed Among Livestock From Kano To Kaduna Busted By Security Officials
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH EXPLAINER: All You Need To Know About May 4 Easing Of Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun And FCT
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Zamfara Warns Osun State Over Plans To Use Amotekun To Deport Northern Youth
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad