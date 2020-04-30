One Million COVID-19 Cases In US, Proof Our Testing Rate Better Than Other Countries —Trump

President of the United States, Donald Trump, has said that the country has a high record of Coronavirus infections because it had an equally high testing rate.

Trump stated this on Wednesday via Twitter, noting that other countries had fewer cases because their testing capacities were minimal.

He said, “The only reason the US has reported one million cases of Coronavirus is that our testing is so much better than any other country in the world. Other countries are way behind us in testing and therefore show far fewer cases.

“Yet the media does nothing but complain. No matter how good a job is done, the same as with the ventilators, they will never say we are doing a great job, they will only viciously gripe.”

The World Health Organisation said the US has so far recorded about a million confirmed cases of COVID-19 with over 50,000 deaths.

Meanwhile, Trump called his counterpart in Nigeria recently promising to send ventilators to support the country in its fight against the pandemic.

Nigeria has tested a little above 10,000 suspected cases of the virus wherein over 1,500 turned positive.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said it was working on expanding testing capacity to more than 1,000 per day across its about 15 laboratories.

