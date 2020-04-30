Osun Extends Lockdown Till Sunday, Curfew To Commence On Monday

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has announced the extension of lockdown and restriction of movement in the state till Sunday.

The initial lockdown in the state was to expire on Thursday (today) but the governor announced an additional three days extension.

Oyetola announced that starting from Monday, the lockdown would be eased and curfew would begin in the state.

He added that the curfew would be from 6:00pm to 6:00am while there shall be a restriction on vehicular movement. Governor Gboyega Oyetola

He however, exempted verified medical emergencies and those on essential duties from the curfew.

He said, “Dear good people of Osun, as you're all aware, the two-week lockdown expires at midnight today. But to avoid escalating community transmission of COVID-19, we've decided to extend the lockdown by another three days, starting from 11:59pm on Thursday, 30th April till Sunday, 3rd May.

“All prevailing lockdown conditions shall subsist during this period, and violators shall be dealt with in accordance with the law. I, therefore, urge you all to continue to adhere to the lockdown directive.

“However, as from Monday, 4th May, 2020, the lockdown will be eased and new rules shall be enforced in line with the recommendations of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, the approval of Mr President and our peculiar situation in Osun.

“There shall be partial lockdown between 6:00am and 5:00pm from Monday to Thursday to enable the people go about their businesses and allow government to run. However, total lockdown shall be in force from 6:00pm on Thursday to Sunday.

“There shall also be a dusk to dawn curfew from 6:00pm – 6:00am from Monday to Thursday until further notice.

“Movement of vehicle and persons are outlawed during the period of the curfew except for verified medical emergency cases and those on essential duties.”