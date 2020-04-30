Sixteen Almajiris Deported From Kano Test Positive For COVID-19 In Kaduna

Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, Amina Baloni, has said 16 almajiri kids deported from Kano State have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Kano State Government had sent many almajiris back to their home states including Kaduna as part of measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Baloni in a statement on Thursday said their test results returned positive from the samples of 40 people, who took the test.

This comes hours after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said 196 new cases were reported across the country.