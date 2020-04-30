Sixteen Almajiris Deported From Kano Test Positive For COVID-19 In Kaduna

he Kano State Government had sent many almajiris back to their home states including Kaduna as part of measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 30, 2020

Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, Amina Baloni, has said 16 almajiri kids deported from Kano State have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Kano State Government had sent many almajiris back to their home states including Kaduna as part of measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus. Google

Baloni in a statement on Thursday said their test results returned positive from the samples of 40 people, who took the test.

This comes hours after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said 196 new cases were reported across the country.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 196 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How First Class Borno Monarch, Shehu Of Bama, Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria’s Proposed Infectious Disease Act: Plagarised And Dangerous
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerians Mourn Death Of Covenant Varsity Graduate Whose Surgery Abroad Was Delayed Due To Lockdown
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics "He Speaks From Both Sides Of His Mouth", Virology Professor Tackles Cross River Governor Over Production Of Coronavirus Vaccine
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Former Borno Governor, Goni, Suspected To Have Died Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Former Borno Governor, Goni, Is Dead
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 196 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How First Class Borno Monarch, Shehu Of Bama, Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria’s Proposed Infectious Disease Act: Plagarised And Dangerous
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerians Mourn Death Of Covenant Varsity Graduate Whose Surgery Abroad Was Delayed Due To Lockdown
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Jobs I‘ll Quit If Jobs Assigned To Nigerians Are Hijacked By Politicians —Keyamo
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Dancer And Video Vixen, Kodak, Dies
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari: The Man They Loved To Hate By Mariam Mohammed Maktoub
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics "He Speaks From Both Sides Of His Mouth", Virology Professor Tackles Cross River Governor Over Production Of Coronavirus Vaccine
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Former Borno Governor, Goni, Suspected To Have Died Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Verbal Autopsy Ongoing In Kano To Determine If Strange Deaths Are COVID-19-related —Presidency
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Fear Grips FCT Residents As Kano, Kaduna Returnees Flood Abuja
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad