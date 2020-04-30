Why We Can’t Publish Names Of Beneficiaries Of COVID-19 Palliatives—Minister

The minister said it was against “human dignity” to support Nigerians and then make their names public.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 30, 2020

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said it was against the norms to publish the names of individuals that benefitted from government interventions to cushion the effects of the national lockdown.

Farouk spoke on during the Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19, TheCable reports.

She maintained that the government had the record of the beneficiaries of the conditional cash transfer programme and COVID-19 palliatives in states, local governments and communities.

She said, “We were given 70,000 metric tonnes of grains. As of today, we were able to deploy 9,320 metric tonnes of grains to these three affected areas. That is about 334 trucks. Fifty trucks are almost arriving Kano.”

The Nigerian Government says it has sent resources to the 36 states to support poor people. 

However, many people in difficult situations have not benefited from the scheme.

The government has come under intense criticism in recent days over the lack of transparency in the distribution of palliatives to states.

Saharareporters, New York

