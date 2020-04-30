Zamfara Warns Osun State Over Plans To Use Amotekun To Deport Northern Youth

Zamfara made its position known in a statement by the Special Adviser to the governor on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, Zailani Bappa, on Thursday.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 30, 2020

Zamfara State Government has warned its Osun counterpart against deporting Northern youth, who allegedly sneaked into the South-West state.

PUNCH had on Wednesday reported that Osun raised the alarm over the large influx of Northern youth, especially Zamfara indigenes, into the state.

The Deputy Chief of Staff to the governor of Osun State, Prince Adeyanju Biniyo, accused the Northerners of “sneaking” into the state, threatening that the Osun Amotekun Corps had been notified to arrest and deport the “strangers”. 

Reacting, Bappa faulted Binuyo, claiming that the Zamfara’s youth were Nigerian citizens, who can reside in any state.

The statement reads in part, “The attention of Zamfara State Government was drawn to a story credited to the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor of Osun State, Prince Adeyanju Abdullahi Biniyo, where he alleged “an influx of Zamfara indigenes” into the state and described it as “dangerous”.

“As if the entrants brought in war, he also called on Osun indigenes ‘not to panic’ as the state had instructed Amotekun to fish them out and ensure that anyone escorting trucks that offload goods is turned back and escorted out of the state.

“Doubtlessly, the above position as portrayed by the Deputy Chief of Staff is not statesmanly and smacks of bad taste. Indeed, it is condescending and totally negates good practices expected of leaders in a federal setting such as Nigeria.

“It is, therefore, against federal law to instruct Amotekun to arrest “all Northern youth who had escaped into the state by hiding in trucks” as quoted by Mr Binuyo for deportation back to their so-called state of origin.

“Nigeria and the world at large is facing a serious and challenging pandemic. All civilised societies are joining hands together to fight the spread of this pandemic and even extending helping hands to others. It is, therefore, disheartening that Osun State will take the path of isolating assumed outsiders and segregating what should be a common fight by all Nigerians.”

