30-year-old Kano Driver Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Niger State

Makusidi explained that the COVID-19 patient, who was 30 years old, was a driver from Kano State and was driving through Minna towards Kano when he was intercepted for flouting the Niger State COVID-19 movement restriction order.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 01, 2020

Niger State has recorded its third case of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The state Commissioner for Health and Hospital Services, Dr Muhammad Makusidi, made this known on Friday.

The commissioner said the driver was tried by the mobile court and quarantined, after which his sample was taken to Abuja for testing and it returned positive.

He said the patient, who is presently at the quarantine centre in Minna, will immediately be moved to the isolation centre at the Minna General Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the state government has intercepted three vehicles carrying 43 passengers heading to Kuta in Shiroro Local Government Area. 

It was gathered that they were tried at the mobile court and repatriated back to their state.
 

