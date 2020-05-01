BREAKING: AIT Founder, Daughter-in-law, Six Family Members Test Positive For COVID-19

High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, founder of DAAR Communications, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dokpesi along with his daughter-in-law tested positive for the virus after a test was carried out on the entire family.

SaharaReporters had on Monday reported that Raymond Dokpesi Jnr., who is now chairman of the organisation, has been infected with the virus. Raymond Dokpesi

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control conducted a test on the family members with eight of them coming out positive, Africa Independent Television, the television broadcasting arm of DAAR Communications, reports.

The affected family members have now been transported to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, for isolation and quarantine. See Also PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Raymond Dokpesi, Son Of DAAR Communications Founder, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Staff of the company, who had been in close contact with Dokpesi jnr., were also tested by the NCDC.

The premises of DAAR Communications headquarters in Asokoro District, Abuja, was also fumigated and decontaminated by the Federal Capital Territory Health Authorities.



