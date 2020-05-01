BREAKING: Nigeria's Ex-Vice President, Atiku, Sacks 46 Staff On May Day

Gotel Communication is a television and radio broadcast conglomerate transmitting from Yola, the Adamawa State capital. The affected staff were handed their respective sack letters on Friday, being Workers Day.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 01, 2020

 

Forty-six staff of Gotel Communications, a media outfit owned by Nigeria's former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, have been sacked by the organisation. 

Gotel Communication is a  television and radio broadcast conglomerate transmitting from Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

The affected staff were handed their respective sack letters on Friday, being Workers Day. 

It was signed by the General Manager, Mohammed El-Yakub.

A copy of the sack letter seen by SaharaReporters reads in parts, "The management has decided to discontinue your services with immediate effect.

"Consequently, please be informed that your entitlements including stipend lieu of the notice will be computed and posted into your account with immediate effect." 

Recall that some expatriate workers had earlier accused Gotel of breaching the terms of their contracts and failing to pay them several months of salaries and entitlements. 

The expatriates threatened to sue the company for breaching their contract terms.  See Also Scandal Expatriate Workers Of Gotel Accuses Nigeria’s Ex-Vice President, Atiku, Of Dishonesty Over Unpaid Salaries 0 Comments 3 Months Ago

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Zamfara Warns Osun State Over Plans To Use Amotekun To Deport Northern Youth
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Kano Governor, Ganduje, Asks Buhari To Relax Lockdown Over Ramadan
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Free Speech Police Arrest 70-year-old Man, Two Others For Insulting Buhari, Katsina Governor On Social Media
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Government Attacks Oshiomhole, Says APC Chairman Has No Regards For Buhari, Lacks Empathy For Nigerians
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Some State Governors Politicising COVID-19 To Make Money From FG, Others –Northern Elders Forum
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19: Afenifere Backs Osun State’s Move To Deport Northern Youths
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Zamfara Warns Osun State Over Plans To Use Amotekun To Deport Northern Youth
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Kano Governor, Ganduje, Asks Buhari To Relax Lockdown Over Ramadan
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How First Class Borno Monarch, Shehu Of Bama, Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Two Lorries Transporting Passengers Concealed Among Livestock From Kano To Kaduna Busted By Security Officials
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Ex-Speaker Of Nigeria’s House Of Representatives, Ghali Na’abba, Well And Alive In London
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fela's Ex-drummer, Tony Allen, Dies In France
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Nigeria Records 204 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion COVID-19: Soludo’s Voodoo Ideas By SKC Ogbonnia
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria’s Proposed Infectious Disease Act: Plagarised And Dangerous
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FCT Administration Demolishes Houses In Abuja Despite Lockdown
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: AIT Founder, Daughter-in-law, Six Family Members Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad