BREAKING: Policemen Enforcing Curfew In Ondo Cause Vehicular Accident, Injured Driver Rushed To Hospital

SaharaReporters learnt that the incident happened around 8:30pm on Friday. The policemen fled the scene immediately after causing the accident.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 01, 2020

Some policemen enforcing the dusk to dawn curfew in Akure, Ondo State, have caused an accident after throwing wood at the tyre of a speeding Sports Utility Vehicle. 

The accident led to the injury of the yet to be identified driver of the vehicle. 

SaharaReporters learnt that the incident happened around 8:30pm on Friday. 

The policemen fled the scene immediately after causing the accident. 

Residents told SaharaReporters that the policemen are attached to Ijapo Divisional Police Station in Akure. 

"The attitude displayed by the policemen tonight is  unprofessional. They saw that the vehicle was coming and they immediately threw a heavy wood at the tyre.

"This caused the vehicle to veer off the road, causing the driver to hit his head on the windshield. 

"The man was badly injured and was rushed to the hospital while the vehicle got damaged."

Spokesperson for the police in the state could not be reached for comments at the time of this report.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

