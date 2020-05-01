Commercial Motorcycle Rider Rapes Pregnant Woman In Ondo

by SaharaReporters, New York May 01, 2020

A commercial motorcycle rider in Ondo State has raped a pregnant woman in Irele Local Council Area of the state.

The 30-year-old suspect known as Laolu Omogunwa is currently on the run after committing the crime and has been declared wanted by the police.

The middle-aged woman was said to have hired the motorcycle rider from Ajagba to a nearby farm settlement with the aim of purchasing kegs of palm oil. 

But the suspect allegedly took the pregnant woman to another route under the pretence that he was going to help her get cheap palm oil.

The victim explained that Omogunwa drove her into a lonely path and suddenly stopped by the road before dragging her into the bush.

She said the suspect strangled her and also dispossessed her of her mobile phone with sum of N150,000 before raping her until she became unconscious. The victim was strangled.

She said, "He almost raped me to death, but when he discovered that I was already unconscious, he quickly ran away."

A family source, who confirmed the incident, said the pregnant woman was found in the bush by a search party.

"It was when the family could not see her on time that they immediately organised a search party for her.

"They later found her where she was lying. She was too weak and was already injured while struggling to crawl to the road.

"It took 48 hours for her to regain consciousness. She lost the pregnancy as a result of excessive bleeding," the source said.

Confirming the incident, the Ahaba of Ajagba, Oba Adesayo Ajibade, said the action of the motorcycle rider had dire consequence for him and the community.  

He said, "It would result to poor yield and famine in the town unless the offenders appease the gods of the land."

Police sources in the state told SaharaReporters that they were currently on the trail of the suspect.

 

