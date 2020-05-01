Court Strikes Out N1.2bn ‘Debt’ Suit Against CBN, Four Banks

The family, represented by 11 members on February 25, 2020, approached the court, claiming that the sum was debt due and owed to them by the Great Nigeria Insurance Plc following a consent judgment.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 01, 2020

A federal high court in Lagos has struck out a suit by the Muhammad Shitta-Bey family of Lagos seeking to recover a N1,275,351,167bn judgment debt from Great Nigeria Insurance Plc, the Central Bank of Nigeria and four other banks.

The four are: Wema Bank Plc, First Bank Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc and Polaris Bank Plc, in a suit marked FHC/L/CS/180/2020.

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo on Wednesday, April 30, found no evidence that judgment debtor/applicant Great Nigeria Insurance and the five other garnishees owed the Shitta-Bey family the sum as judgment debt. 

The family, represented by 11 members on February 25, 2020, approached the court, claiming that the sum was debt due and owed to them by the Great Nigeria Insurance Plc following a consent judgment.

It secured a garnishee order attaching the sum domiciled in the garnishee banks.

The court directed the banks to show cause why the order should not be made absolute against them.

The insurance firm and banks filed a March 6 Motion on Notice, praying the court to dismiss the suit for being an abuse of court process and to set aside the garnishee order nisi.

They contended that the family concealed and/or misrepresented material facts in securing the garnishee order and that it applied for the order while also enforcing the same judgment at the High Court of Lagos State.

Upholding the insurance firm and banks’ argument, Justice Oguntoyinbo held, “I have carefully considered the said paragraphs of the consent judgment. I cannot find any amount of money mentioned in the said paragraphs of the consent judgment.

“What is mentioned therein is that the Judgment Creditors shall be entitled to 40% / 45% of the Gross Annual Income derived by the Judgment Debtor/Applicant from the demised property less some charges.

“Since this court has already made an order attaching the said sums in the hands of the garnishee banks, it seems to me that the proper order to make in the circumstances is to discharge the said order nisi made by this court.

“I, therefore, hold that the order nisi made on the 25th day of February 2020, attaching the sum of N1,275, 351,167.00 in the hands of the garnishee banks is hereby discharged, and these garnishee proceedings is accordingly struck out.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Stop Misleading Nigerians, The President Cannot ‘Rule’ From Anywhere: A Reply to Garba Shehu, By Inibehe Effiong
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption Exclusive Photos Of Saraki At His Code of Conduct Tribunal
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corruption You Can’t Stop Tribunal, Supreme Court Tells Wike
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Legal Federal High Court Dismisses Saraki’s Secret Application To Stop Arrest, Trial
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Illegality Of Stay Of Proceedings In Senate President Saraki's Corruption Trial By Femi Falana
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Legal Electrical Spark In Courtroom Pre-empts Oil Subsidy Trial
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Zamfara Warns Osun State Over Plans To Use Amotekun To Deport Northern Youth
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Kano Governor, Ganduje, Asks Buhari To Relax Lockdown Over Ramadan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Two Lorries Transporting Passengers Concealed Among Livestock From Kano To Kaduna Busted By Security Officials
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion COVID-19: Soludo’s Voodoo Ideas By SKC Ogbonnia
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How First Class Borno Monarch, Shehu Of Bama, Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: AIT Founder, Daughter-in-law, Six Family Members Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria’s Proposed Infectious Disease Act: Plagarised And Dangerous
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Ex-Speaker Of Nigeria’s House Of Representatives, Ghali Na’abba, Well And Alive In London
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fela's Ex-drummer, Tony Allen, Dies In France
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerians Knock Ganduje For Seeking Relaxation Of Lockdown After Kano Records More COVID-19 Cases Than Lagos
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Free Speech Police Arrest 70-year-old Man, Two Others For Insulting Buhari, Katsina Governor On Social Media
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad