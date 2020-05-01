COVID-19: Afenifere Backs Osun State’s Move To Deport Northern Youths

Yoruba social-cultural group, Afenifere, has backed a move by Osun State to deport some Northern youth from Zamfara State, who sneaked into Osun despite the lockdown.

Mr Yinka Odumakin, Secretary-General of Afenifere, in an interview with SaharaReporters, said the state was right to take the action considering the ongoing battle with Coronavirus.

He stated that some Northern states were also deporting youths back to their original states within the region. Yinka Odumakin

The Osun State Government had raised the alarm over the influx of youths, mostly from Zamfara in recent days.

The Northern youth gained entrance into Osun State by hiding in trucks conveying essential goods.

Special Adviser to Zamfara governor on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, Zailani Bappa, condemned the deportation, claiming that the Zamfara youth were Nigerian citizens, who could reside in any state in the country.

Odunmakin however, said there was nothing wrong with the deportation.

He said, “If there are people who are hindrances in Osun State, I do not think that they need to do profiling before they take necessary action, especially in this period that we are.

“Even all over the North, youths who are roaming about aimlessly are being round-up and taken back to their states of origin within the North and all the states that have done such thing did not announce their decision.”

He said the move should not generate friction between the two states, adding that Zamfara State Government would deport anybody making suspicious movement in its state.

He said, “I am sure that the governor of Zamfara, if he finds strange youth in the state at this stage that we are would take necessary actions that need to be taken. He would not be announcing that he wants to take any youth out of the state.

“It’s not a matter of states fighting; it’s just a fact that when you find strange people who are not members of the community, or communities members who return, you have to be inquisitive.”